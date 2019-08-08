Sadio Mane an option for Liverpool vs Norwich after first training session with team on Wednesday

Jurgen Klopp says Sadio Mane is available for Liverpool's game against Norwich despite only training with the team on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was given a two-week break after helping Senegal reach the Africa Cup of Nations final and missed the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

Klopp confirmed Mane, who shared the Premier League's Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah last season, is in contention for Friday's game at Anfield but has yet to make a decision.

"He only had two weeks off so he didn't lose a lot, which is good news," said the Liverpool boss.

"He looks fit. Wednesday was his first session with the team because on Monday he came in at 4pm and we had already left.

"On Tuesday the team was off and he had an individual session. On Wednesday he was with the team for the first time - he looks absolutely okay and in good spirits.

"He's an option but we'll see."

Klopp says both Liverpool and Norwich "have enough reasons to be confident" after both teams lifted silverware last season and was impressed by the manner of the Canaries' Sky Bet Championship success.

"They are really special for a Championship team because of the way they played," said Klopp.

"Clear structure, clear plan, little coincidence in games - everything looked like it was properly planned. They have all my respect.

Norwich are back in the Premier League after a three-year absence

"Fixtures like this are always proper banana skins. If you are not 100 per cent you will slip up. They are a good team. It will be interesting but we have to make sure we are ready.

"It's a new season. We have to be angry and greedy again."

When asked if there is a target on Liverpool's back following their Champions League success, Klopp replied: "What's very important, even as a team who won the Champions League last year, we have to stay the team nobody wants to play against. Not because of the name or quality but because of the intensity we put in.

"That's what I will ask the boys for and it's what we have to show on Friday night."