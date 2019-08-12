Divock Origi says signing new Liverpool contract was down to instinct

Divock Origi says his instinct told him to stay at Liverpool when he was deciding his future at the end of last season.

The Belgian forward signed a long-term contract in July to extend his stay at Anfield after scoring a series of vital goals for Liverpool towards the end of the campaign.

Origi had just one year remaining on his previous contract, but says he knew it was the right decision to commit his future to Liverpool.​​​​​​​

"There was a point where I had to sit down and have conversations, both for me and the club, to see where we stand," he told Sky Sports News.

"At that point I knew the season was very intense and I had to focus on what I had to do, so I let the people who are representing me have those talks.

"But in the end, my instinct said I had to stay here. It was clear for me.

"The most important thing for me is I feel like we have a very talented group and there's a good energy around this place.

"We still have a lot to play for and everyone here is very hungry. I want to help this team in whichever measure I can."

Origi returned to Liverpool at the beginning of the 2018/19 season after spending the previous campaign on loan at Wolfsburg.

Origi scored in Liverpool's opening-day win against Norwich on Friday

He went on to score eight goals in 22 games for Jurgen Klopp's side, and he says a change in focus was key to establishing himself at Anfield.

"In training I felt I was starting to perform at a higher level and I was enjoying the game," he added. "There was a point where I had to shift my focus.

"I'm just enjoying my game, going to training every day and being grateful I can be here. I tried to build on it and I got good momentum."