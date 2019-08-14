Mohamed Salah and Liverpool team-mates train with amputee children from UEFA Foundation

0:27 Liverpool trained with amputee children from the UEFA Foundation ahead of their Super Cup clash against Chelsea on Wednesday night in Istanbul Liverpool trained with amputee children from the UEFA Foundation ahead of their Super Cup clash against Chelsea on Wednesday night in Istanbul

Mohamed Salah and his Liverpool team-mates trained with amputee children from the UEFA Foundation on Tuesday.

The session includes an incredible keepy-up game between Salah and one of the children, with the UEFA Foundation posting on Twitter that the Egypt international had made "dreams come true".

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were also among the players included in the exercise, as Liverpool prepare for their Super Cup clash against Chelsea in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Mohammed Salah poses for a photo with children from the UEFA Foundation

It is the second time in a week that Salah has been singled out for praise, after he posed for a photo with an 11-year-old boy who accidentally ended up with a bloody nose in his quest to get a glimpse of Liverpool forward.

Louis Fowler crashed into a lamp post as he and his brother Isaac, 10, ran to keep up with the striker's car and fell to the floor with a suspected broken nose on Saturday.

Salah, who scored in Liverpool's opening Premier League win on Friday, spotted that his young fan had got into difficulty, so circled back to check Louis was okay.

