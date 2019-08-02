When is the UEFA Super Cup? Liverpool face Chelsea in Istanbul

The UEFA Super Cup will be contested by two English teams for the first time ever

There will be an all-English UEFA Super Cup for the first time in history with Champions League winners Liverpool facing Europa League holders Chelsea in Istanbul.

Here's all you need to know about the 2019 edition...

What is the UEFA Super Cup?

It is a match contested by the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League from the previous season.

It is seen as the season opener for European competitions.

Where will it be held?

Vodafone Park, the home of Besiktas in Istanbul, will host the upcoming UEFA Super Cup final.

Vodafone Park will host the UEFA Super Cup final on August 14, 2019

It is the first time the Super Cup has been held in Turkey. Istanbul beat Tirana (Albania), Toulouse (France), Haifa (Israel), Astana (Kazakhstan), Belfast (Northern Ireland) and Gdansk (Poland) to hosting the final.

When is it?

The UEFA Super Cup final - the 44th edition of the competition - will take place on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, three days after the new Premier League season gets underway.

A kick-off time is yet to be announced.

Atletico Madrid are the current holders of the UEFA Super Cup

Who will be in the final?

For the first time in the history of the competition we will see an all-English UEFA Super Cup.

English winners There will be the English winners of the UEFA Super Cup for the first time since Liverpool in 2005.

Liverpool booked their spot by beating Tottenham 2-0 in Champions League final, while Chelsea qualified with an emphatic 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Europa League final.

Last English winners? Liverpool are the last English team to win the UEFA Super Cup, back in 2005.

How many fans will be there?

Vodafone Park, which is an all-seater stadium, has a capacity of around 41,000.

Country vs Country It will be the eighth time the UEFA Super Cup will feature two teams from the same country.



It has previously been achieved five times by Spanish teams (2006, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018) and twice by Italian teams (1990 and 1993).

Female referee to officiate Super Cup

The UEFA Super Cup will be the first major UEFA men's match to be officiated by a female referee.

Stephanie Frappart, the 25-year-old Frenchwoman, will lead out a team of predominantly female officials on August 14 at Besiktas Park in Istanbul.

Stéphanie Frappart will be the first female referee to take charge of a major UEFA match

She will be accompanied by Manuela Nicolosi of France and Michelle O'Neal from the Republic of Ireland who will be the assistant referees for the match. They also took charge of the women's World Cup final on July 7.

"Stephanie has proved over a number of years that she is one of the best female referees, not just in Europe but across the world," said UEFA chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti. "She has the ability to officiate on the biggest stage, as she proved at this year's Women's World Cup final. I hope this match in Istanbul will provide her with yet more experience as she enters the prime of her refereeing career."

Will VAR be in use?

The 2019 UEFA Super Cup final will go down in history as the first to feature the use of Video Assistant Referee.

How can I follow the UEFA Super Cup?

You can follow all of the action from Vodafone Park with dedicated UEFA Super Cup live coverage, which will feature the best build-up, commentary and reaction from Istanbul.