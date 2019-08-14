Naby Keita misses Liverpool's Super Cup tie with injury

Naby Keita limped out of training on the eve of Wednesday's match in Istanbul

Naby Keita added to Liverpool's injury problems after missing Wednesday's Super Cup tie with Chelsea due to a muscle strain.

The midfielder limped out of training on the eve of their match in Istanbul, and was not named in Jurgen Klopp's matchday squad.

Keita's strain occurred around the hip area, Liverpool confirmed, with the medical team set to further assess the 24-year-old in the coming days.

Liverpool travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday upon their return from Turkey.

Alisson will be out for a 'few weeks'

Keita's absence comes after No 1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker limped off in the 4-1 win over Norwich in their Premier League opener last Friday.

Alisson will be sidelined for the "next few weeks" with a calf injury, prompting back-up goalkeeper Adrian to be take the gloves for Liverpool.

Adrian, who joined the club as a free agent after leaving West Ham, replaced Alisson against Norwich and was named in their Super Cup starting line-up on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, defender Dejan Lovren did not travel with the squad to Turkey, with Klopp saying the Croatian was "ill".

Sky Sports News understands Roma are in talks with Liverpool over a deal to sign Lovren.