Bobby Duncan agent Saif Rubie boasts after Liverpool sell youngster to Fiorentina

Bobby Duncan's agent, Saif Rubie, has said said "in my line of work I know nobody even comes near" after his client secured a move away from Liverpool this summer.

Duncan - cousin of Steven Gerrard - joined Italian side Fiorentina on Monday on a three-year deal. Liverpool will receive £2m for the forward and have inserted a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Rubie, who previously took to social media to criticise Liverpool for preventing Duncan from leaving, has now boasted on Instagram about his role in getting the 18-year-old out of Merseyside.

"To be in the top 1% you have to be prepared to do what 99% of the rest won't do," said the agent.

"In my line of work I know nobody even comes near. Not everything in life is black and white and you have to be able to adapt and roll with the punches.

"Now Bobby Duncan has the opportunity to live and experience something not many young English players have done. That's what leaders do. We are not followers.

"Thanks to all the people who have supported me in this difficult period means a lot. The joy of getting the job done makes all the struggle and doubt worthwhile. PS Kevin Prince-Boateng you better look after our little brother."