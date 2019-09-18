Virgil van Dijk plays down talk of new Liverpool deal

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75m in January 2018

Virgil van Dijk insists he is "not even discussing anything at the moment" regarding negotiations over a contract extension at Liverpool.

The Reds defender opened up to Sky Sports News reporter Bryan Swanson immediately after Tuesday night's 2-0 defeat away to Napoli.

It was a miserable start to the defence of their Champions League campaign, particularly with the exemplary Van Dijk allowing Fernando Llorente to steal a late second goal.

Van Dijk is the clear favourite to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or after leading Liverpool to Champions League glory

On the back of reports earlier in September that he had agreed a new bumper deal at Anfield, the 28-year-old, who moved to Anfield from Southampton for £75m in January 2018, was asked if he wanted to hold talks about a contract extension.

"There is nothing going on, so that's it," he said.

Asked again about wanting to hold talks about 'any extension', Van Dijk added: "That's not on me! I saw some reports in the media that I was agreeing a new deal and stuff.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live on

"But I'm not even discussing anything at the moment. The only thing I want to do right now is focus on the games and we'll see in the future what may happen."

Van Dijk has been at the heart of Liverpool's ascent under Jurgen Klopp, playing a leading role in the club's path to Champions League glory last season and their emergence as Manchester City's main rivals for Premier League dominance.

Liverpool have made a perfect start to their domestic campaign by winning their first five Premier League games, but they face their biggest challenge so far when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Frank Lampard's Chelsea on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.