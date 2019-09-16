Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are behind Manchester City

0:20 Jurgen Klopp has said that his side cannot be the best in Europe - because Manchester City are the best in the world! Jurgen Klopp has said that his side cannot be the best in Europe - because Manchester City are the best in the world!

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City are the best team in the world.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League table after a perfect start to their campaign and are five points clear of reigning champions City.

But Klopp believes City - who have averaged 99 points in the last two Premier League seasons - are still superior to his Liverpool side.

"We cannot be the best team in Europe because Manchester City are the best team in the world - and that is the same planet I've heard," Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's Champions League opener against Napoli.

Pep Guardiola says he is not worried about the Premier League title race after falling five points behind Liverpool and joked the Anfield club are already champions.

"There are a lot of good teams out there and you have to prove that [you are up there with the best] constantly.

"Last year, we were really good. I'm not sure we were the best team in Europe, but we were really good in the right moments and that's why we won the Champions League."

Graeme Souness feels Aymeric Laporte's injury has put Liverpool in the driving seat to win the Premier League ahead of defending champions Manchester City.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in last season's Champions League final in Madrid to win their sixth European title, but Klopp says his team will not feel burdened by heading into this season's competition as champions.

"We don't feel the burden because I don't know exactly how that should feel to be honest," said the German.

"It's long ago. Three or four months. The question keeps coming up about whether teams will play differently against us. I have no clue to be honest.

"I never went into a Champions League season, winning the Champions League the year before, so we will experience that [together for the first time]. I hope we are prepared for that."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifted the Champion League trophy in Madrid last season, but the midfielder dismissed the notion that his side have a target on their back as reigning champions.

"I feel as though being at Liverpool everyone wants to beat you anyway," he said.

"It's the same for us, we want to beat everyone we play and they want to beat us.

"For us, it is the same as it always has been - it's to give everything in every single game we play in and we know it will be a tough game tomorrow.

"They're a great side but we've just got to concentrate on what we can do. If we perform at the level that I know we can then we'll have a good opportunity to win the game."