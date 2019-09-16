Liverpool's Andy Robertson suffers knock ahead of Napoli game

Andy Robertson was unable to take part in training on Monday

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Andy Robertson for their Champions League group-stage game with Napoli.

The Champions League holders begin the defence of their sixth European Cup title in Naples on Tuesday at the San Paolo Stadium. Also in Group E are Belgian side Genk and Austrian club RB Salzburg.

Liverpool left-back Robertson did not train with his team-mates before they left for Italy on Monday and will be further assessed by club medical staff on Tuesday before a decision is taken on his availability for the match.

"Robbo didn't train today and we have to see," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the club's website.

"It is not a major thing, it was more precautionary today, but it is not 100 per cent sure [he will be available].

"We will have to test it tomorrow and then we will see."

Liverpool are already without Divock Origi for the Group E fixture after he suffered an ankle injury in the Premier League leaders' 3-1 win against Newcastle on Saturday.

Divock Origi suffered an ankle injury against Newcastle

But Klopp believes there is every chance that Origi could return to action before the end of the month.

"The update on Div is that it is not too serious," he said.

"We expect him [to be out for] between one and two weeks, but it depends a little bit on when he can deal with the pain.

"It is nothing really; it's a feeling, but it should be fine."