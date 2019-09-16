Liverpool have the edge over Manchester City in Premier League title race, says Graeme Souness

Liverpool now have the edge over Manchester City in the Premier League title race, according to Graeme Souness.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who have now won five out of five in the league, opened up a five-point gap to defending champions Manchester City over the weekend after Pep Guardiola's side fell to a surprise 3-2 defeat at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The absence of centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who faces up to six months out, has already proven costly with Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones both struggling in the loss to Norwich.

When asked if Laporte's absence gives Liverpool the edge in the title race, Souness told Sky Sports News: "I think so. With Laporte's injury I thought City would find it difficult against the better teams. With all due respect to Norwich, they did a number on them over the weekend.

"I thought they would get by in most games but against better teams they would find it hard to defend and get caught out.

It's not a big advantage, you have to remember that we are still in September but first blood has gone to Liverpool. They have momentum and no one is asking any questions of them while all eyes are on City."

'Liverpool stars willing to point fingers'

Souness also feels the competitive performance culture instilled by Klopp at Anfield is bringing the very best out of Liverpool's players.

"They are a team I don't think anyone enjoys playing against because they are aggressive and they test every part of your game with the physicality and technique they all have," he added.

"They play as a team. It's unusual in the modern game but they have players who are willing to point fingers at team-mates if they are not at it. That makes them very, very strong.

"They are the team that no one enjoys playing against, people will say that about City in a different way. You have to be at your very best against them."

'Stones has potential to be among the best'

Man City defender react as Norwich go 3-1 up at Carrow Road

Laporte's absence should give Stones a chance to have an extended run in Guardiola's starting line-up.

Souness believes the England international has the potential to be among the best defenders in Europe if he can improve his decision making.

"[City] have to hope Stones and Otamendi can form a partnership.

"I think Stones is just missing something, whether it is his decision-making? He has the potential to be the best, better than all of them other than [Virgil] van Dijk.

"He needs to get his decision-making spot on, if he gets that City might have one of the best centre-halves in the country, maybe outside the country."

