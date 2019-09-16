Ref Watch: Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty against Newcastle, says Dermot Gallagher

Joel Matip felt he should have had a penalty when he was bundled over by Jamaal Lascelles in the box

Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty when Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles pulled down Joel Matip, says Dermot Gallagher.

The former Premier League referee returns with Ref Watch to have his say on some of the biggest incidents of the weekend, including the potential penalty at Anfield.

Penalties for Manchester United and Watford are also looked at, plus a bad game for Sheffield United, with Gallagher giving his views...

Joel Matip felt he should have had a penalty when he was bundled over by Jamaal Lascelles in the box

INCIDENT: As a corner was delivered by Liverpool, Lascelles pulled Matip to the floor near the far post with his arms around shoulders. However, referee Andre Marriner waved away the claims for a penalty with nothing awarded through VAR.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Incorrect decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "The positioning of referee Andre Marriner is where you'd expect him to be for a corner. He obviously didn't think there was enough contact, he can tell that. But I think it was a penalty, others don't.

Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League

"It is more difficult for the assistant because he's got a flat look at it. In incidents like that, you want to be looking sideways on to see the impact.

"If a subjective decision goes to VAR, it has to meet their threshold. I can't tell you what that is but it hasn't met it for overturning, so the assistant at Stockley Park can't give a penalty."

Sky Sports News' Rebecca Williams - The view from PGMOL There was always going to be extra focus on VAR this week, after referees chief, Mike Riley exclusively told Sky Sports News that VAR had made four mistakes so far this season.



Jurgen Klopp admitted he was bemused his side were not awarded a penalty. The decision has sparked debate among fans, pundits and commentators.



PGMOL insist the VAR didn’t make a mistake and it was a subjective decision. There was contact, but it was not a clear and obvious error. Equally, had the on-field official given a penalty, that would not have been overruled by VAR either. It could, therefore, have gone either way.

INCIDENT: Watford were awarded a penalty in the 81st minute after David Luiz tripped Roberto Pereyra over just on the line of the penalty area. Pereyra then converted the spot kick to see Watford draw level with Arsenal.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

Highlights from Watford's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League

DERMOT SAYS: "It is on the line and the line belongs to the penalty area so you would say it is at least on the line and I would say it is certainly in the box. It is a penalty, he trips him and it is a foul. The key here was the referee's position. He's right up with play, he's behind them and he's seen it. The assistant will be in line and tell him it is in the box."

INCIDENT: Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu bundled Marcus Rashford over in the area, giving Manchester United an early penalty. After missing his last one, Rashford stepped up and scored.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

Highlights from Manchester United's win over Leicester in the Premier League

DERMOT SAYS: "I think it's a penalty without doubt, but beforehand, the ball rolls down Andreas Pereira's arm, but it doesn't lead to a goal or a direct goalscoring opportunity. It is handball, but it is clearly an accident and handball can't be given.

"But then it follows on and Soyuncu catches Rashford, which is a penalty and the right decision is given. It proves that the forward isn't always penalised."

INCIDENT: Sheffield United had a goal disallowed early in the second half. Oli McBurnie scored but John Egan was penalised for offside in the build-up after a VAR review.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

Sky Sports News' Rebecca Williams - The view from PGMOL Another incident that sparked outrage was Sheffield United's offside goal. A furious Oli McBurnie took to social media afterwards, to express his thoughts in no uncertain terms.



The guidance from PGMOL is that Egan was offside, because even though he didn’t touch the ball, he made an obvious attempt to go for it, which affected the goalkeeper and play itself.

DERMOT SAYS: "This is where VAR is absolutely brilliant because it is nigh on impossible for an assistant to see who started in an offside position, but the VAR said it was Egan - which it was - and he clearly tried to head the ball past the goalkeeper."

INCIDENT: Sheffield United were reduced to 10 men in the 85th minute as Billy Sharp caught Stuart Armstrong on the shins with his studs. He was shown a straight red card after coming on as a substitute 20 minutes earlier.

Highlights from Southampton's 1-0 win at Sheffield United in the Premier League

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Can understand why it was given.

DERMOT SAYS: "The key issue here is the point of contact and also where the ball is. If you watch it, the ball has actually gone past him, he is too late and I think the referee has viewed that and seen serious foul play. It is also about the speed an intensity. The further distance you go, the more intensely you're going to hit that player. I can fully understand why the referee has sent him off."