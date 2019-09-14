Premier League reports and highlights - matchday five

This season, you can watch Premier League highlights with Sky Sports just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app shortly after full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle

Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool came from behind to preserve their 100 per cent start to the season with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle at Anfield.

Newcastle took a shock early lead through Jetro Willems' powerful strike (7) but Liverpool, who enjoyed 80 per cent possession in the first half, turned things around before half-time.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's 1-0 win over Leicester FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's 1-0 win over Leicester

Marcus Rashford's early penalty gave Manchester United a much-needed 1-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Having missed two penalties in their first four games, United took the lead through Rashford's spot kick (8) after Caglar Soyuncu had brought the England man down.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Burnley FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Burnley

Jeff Hendrick's stoppage-time strike denied Brighton manager Graham Potter a first Premier League home win as Burnley earned a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Neal Maupay looked to have secured all three points for the Seagulls after he volleyed the hosts in front (51) on his 100th appearance in English football but Hendrick's thunderous strike - Burnley's first on target - in the first minute of injury time secured an unlikely point.

2:42 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's 1-0 win at Sheffield United FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's 1-0 win at Sheffield United

Southampton took home all three points with a 1-0 win against Sheffield United in a frantic match with more VAR drama at Bramall Lane.

Oli McBurnie's second-half strike was ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up, and Sheffield United fans were silenced moments later when Moussa Djenepo weaved into the box to score a wonderful solo goal.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

Tottenham's season got up and running courtesy of a four-goal first-half blitz against Crystal Palace to run out 4-0 winners.

After taking just five points from their opening four games, Mauricio Pochettino's men burst into life with a thumping first-half display.

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's 5-2 win over Wolves FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's 5-2 win over Wolves

Tammy Abraham scored a wonderful hat-trick as Chelsea beat Wolves 5-2 on Saturday, with Fikayo Tomori also netting his first senior goal for the club.

Abraham completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute before handing Wolves a lifeline with an unfortunate own-goal.

2:48 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's 3-2 win over Manchester City FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's 3-2 win over Manchester City

Teemu Pukki scored one and made another as Norwich inflicted a shock first defeat of the season on Man City, who went down 3-2 at Carrow Road.

The setback leaves champions City five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.

How to watch Premier League highlights

This season you can watch Premier League highlights just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app at full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

You'll also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.