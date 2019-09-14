Premier League reports and highlights - matchday five
Last Updated: 14/09/19 8:47pm
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle
Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool came from behind to preserve their 100 per cent start to the season with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle at Anfield.
Newcastle took a shock early lead through Jetro Willems' powerful strike (7) but Liverpool, who enjoyed 80 per cent possession in the first half, turned things around before half-time.
Manchester United 1-0 Leicester
Marcus Rashford's early penalty gave Manchester United a much-needed 1-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Having missed two penalties in their first four games, United took the lead through Rashford's spot kick (8) after Caglar Soyuncu had brought the England man down.
Brighton 1-1 Burnley
Jeff Hendrick's stoppage-time strike denied Brighton manager Graham Potter a first Premier League home win as Burnley earned a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.
Neal Maupay looked to have secured all three points for the Seagulls after he volleyed the hosts in front (51) on his 100th appearance in English football but Hendrick's thunderous strike - Burnley's first on target - in the first minute of injury time secured an unlikely point.
Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton
Southampton took home all three points with a 1-0 win against Sheffield United in a frantic match with more VAR drama at Bramall Lane.
Oli McBurnie's second-half strike was ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up, and Sheffield United fans were silenced moments later when Moussa Djenepo weaved into the box to score a wonderful solo goal.
Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace
Tottenham's season got up and running courtesy of a four-goal first-half blitz against Crystal Palace to run out 4-0 winners.
After taking just five points from their opening four games, Mauricio Pochettino's men burst into life with a thumping first-half display.
Wolves 2-5 Chelsea
Tammy Abraham scored a wonderful hat-trick as Chelsea beat Wolves 5-2 on Saturday, with Fikayo Tomori also netting his first senior goal for the club.
Abraham completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute before handing Wolves a lifeline with an unfortunate own-goal.
Norwich 3-2 Manchester City
Teemu Pukki scored one and made another as Norwich inflicted a shock first defeat of the season on Man City, who went down 3-2 at Carrow Road.
The setback leaves champions City five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.
