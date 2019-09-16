Jurgen Klopp could quit Liverpool over British weather, says agent

Jurgen Klopp arrived in Liverpool from German club Borussia Dortmund in 2015

Jurgen Klopp could leave Liverpool because of the British weather, according to his agent.

The German's contract at Anfield runs until 2022, and Sky Sports News understands the Premier League leaders are keen to secure him to a new long-term deal.

However, the Liverpool boss has previously suggested he will take a break from football when his deal ends in three years and his agent Marc Kosicke says Klopp could be tempted to move to warmer climates.

"Jurgen's contract is still valid until 2022 and it is an open secret that the club would like to extend," Kosicke told DAZN and Goal.

"We still have a little time for that. We must wait and see how everything develops and whether climate change will bring better weather to England or only to Germany.

"One should not underestimate [the bad weather]. I remember that in November or December, Liverpool first asked for a contract extension. I said: 'Let's wait'.

"Ulla (Klopp's wife) and Jurgen get up in the morning and it's dark. When they meet again in the evening, it is also dark or it is grey and there is drizzle.

"During the winter break in Germany, if the weather is really bad, the clubs go on vacation for two weeks, then come back and fly directly to the training camp in the sun for several days.

"During this time, the coaches in England sometimes have to prepare for up to 13 games. They are already exhausted and it's not so easy."

