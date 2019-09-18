Daniel Sturridge: Former Liverpool striker faces ban from games in Turkey if FA wins appeal

Daniel Sturridge could miss games for new club Trabzonspor if his punishment for breaching betting rules is extended

Daniel Sturridge could face a ban from playing a number of matches in Turkey if the FA is successful with an appeal over his sanctions for breaking betting rules.

Sturridge was given a £75,000 fine and a two-week ban in July - a decision which the FA felt was too lenient - after an independent regulatory commission inquiry.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live on

It found that the former England international had instructed his brother, Leon, to lay bets on him making a possible move to Sevilla, which amounted to insider information.

But nine of 11 charges brought against Sturridge were dismissed and a statement issued by the FA at the time said the body "respectfully disagrees with the regulatory commission's findings."

Sky Sports News has been told if the FA's appeal is successful, and if a harsher sporting sanction is imposed which includes a longer playing ban, English football's governing body may seek for that to be imposed in Turkey.

If the Turkish authorities accepted the FA's request that would mean that Sturridge - who made his debut for Trabzonspor on Sunday - would then be forced to sit out any further suspended games for his new team.

The 30-year-old signed a three-year contract with Trabzonspor in August after being released by Liverpool and came off the bench for his debut in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Genclerbirligi.

Until now Sturridge has missed no football because the two-week ban expired before the new season started.