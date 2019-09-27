Jurgen Klopp says Alisson close to Liverpool return

0:36 Jurgen Klopp says Alisson is close to returning for Liverpool after a calf injury Jurgen Klopp says Alisson is close to returning for Liverpool after a calf injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Alisson is "really close" to a return from injury but has ruled the Brazilian out of Saturday's trip to Sheffield United.

Alisson has not featured for Liverpool since suffering a calf injury on the opening day of the season.

The 26-year-old, who was named men's goalkeeper of the year at the Best FIFA Football awards on Monday, feels he is "nearly there" in his recovery, and Klopp expects him to return to full training by the end of the week.

"Alisson is in a good way. Yesterday, not with us but with the goalie coaches, [he had] a full session. He is getting closer and closer," said Klopp, who confirmed Sadio Mane and Divock Origi are back in full training.

"We will have to see now, we have to talk to the medical department. Ali looks like he is close but the final work is with the medical department because we have to ask how it is exactly.

"He is not in contention for tomorrow, he just trains now, but it looks like he will be able to train with the team maybe from Sunday. We don't know 100 per cent but he is really close."

Liverpool will look to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season when they travel to Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Klopp's side are top of the table having won all six of their games so far, while Sheffield United sit 10th after a positive start, taking eight points from their opening six matches.

Adrian is set to start against Sheffield United on Saturday

Adrian is expected to start in goal for Liverpool and Klopp says the Spaniard's solid form has eased the pressure on Alisson in his recovery from injury.

"That has made everything easier. I imagine it could have been different, if we had asked for Ali after a week," said Klopp.

"Adrian did and is doing a brilliant job. That makes everything easier, 100 per cent. It is important with injuries anyway that you don't rush it.

"We really try to never do it but sometimes there is no other option in a position and you cut off a couple of days of rehab time.

Klopp has guided Liverpool to 15 consecutive wins in the Premier League

"We don't really like to take risks. We will see when he is ready. Adrian is our goalie and he is doing really well."

Liverpool have won their last 15 Premier League matches, stretching back to March, and now have the all-time Premier League record of 18 consecutive wins, set by Manchester City in 2017, in their sights.

However, Klopp insists his only focus is on beating the Blades.

"We don't think about it. The only moment when I think about it is in the press conference. Nobody mentions it, we don't think about it and it's just the next game," he said.

"That is how we won a few of the last games. Thank god we lost from time to time in the Champions League and in other cup competitions so we still know how it feels, that is really important.

"We just want to go to Sheffield and make their life as uncomfortable as possible, that is the plan.

"Maybe we are considered as a top team but we don't want to behave like a top team. Playing [like one], if possible, yes but fighting like a proper challenger.

"I don't see any reason why there should be any advantage for Sheffield apart from playing in their own stadium.

"Is it allowed that they will fight more than us? No. Is it allowed that they will run more than us? No. Is it allowed that they just do more? No.

"We have to be there, absolutely spot on. That is the plan."

