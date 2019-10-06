Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri says he has not regretted Anfield move for even a second

Xherdan Shaqiri says few players can claim to have won the Champions League in the season after being relegated

Xherdan Shaqiri says winning the Champions League with Liverpool proves he has “prevailed” after being written off by some when he suffered relegation with Stoke.

After completing a £13.5m move to Anfield in the summer of 2018, Shaqiri was lambasted for a lack of professionalism at Stoke by a number of personalities in the game including former team-mate and ex-Reds midfielder Charlie Adam.

But the former Inter Milan winger finished last season as Liverpool's third highest goalscorer and won the Champions League for the second time in his career after helping Bayern Munich to the crown in 2013.

"I have prevailed," the Switzerland international told Schweizer Illustrierte.

"Not a second did I regret the move to Liverpool. Many have written me off in Stoke, but who can claim to have switched directly from a relegated to a Champions League winner?

Shaqiri scored against Manchester United last season in what proved to be Jose Mourinho's last game in charge of the club

"I know what I can and that I'm a good match for English football. And I earned the contract in Liverpool with my services in Stoke. It is simply a step forward in my career where everyone would like to play.

"I was in the starting XI in the return leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, ​​which will go down in club history. And because of my two goals to defeat everlasting rival Manchester United, they still often call me a legend."

"Apart from the fact that I would like to play more, I'm happy in Liverpool. I have a certain status in the team because I am one of the more experienced players. I think I'm one of the leaders. "

3:01 Paul Merson watched Liverpool against Leicester and says the home side deserved to win after they were given a 92nd-minute penalty Paul Merson watched Liverpool against Leicester and says the home side deserved to win after they were given a 92nd-minute penalty

The Champions League was one of eight major titles Shaqiri won at Bayern and the 28-year-old conceded he probably ended his three-year stint in Bavaria a little too early.

"Over the years I have become calmer and more patient," he added.

"I would probably last longer in Munich today and waited for my chance. I know that I have to give myself more time for my career steps now."