Liverpool charged by UEFA over fan encroachment in Salzburg Champions League win

Liverpool have been charged by UEFA after fans encroached onto the Anfield pitch during Wednesday's Champions League win over Salzburg.

Liverpool's Austrian opponents have also been charged with missiles being thrown by supporters during the 4-3 victory in Group E.

The punishment for a first offence of field invasion in a year in a UEFA competition is a fine of 5,000 euros (£4,458).

UEFA said the case would be dealt with by its control, ethics and disciplinary body on October 17.

One supporter entered the pitch midway through the second half of Wednesday's match from the Anfield Road end of the stadium but was intercepted, apparently trying to make his way to the dugout.

A group of youngsters then came onto the pitch at full-time in a bid to get hold of a shirt from one or more of the Liverpool players.

Liverpool wrote to UEFA earlier this season seeking an explanation as to how a supporter managed to evade security and injure goalkeeper Adrian during the Super Cup celebrations in Istanbul.