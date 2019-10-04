Jurgen Klopp says Leicester can qualify for Champions League under Brendan Rodgers

Jurgen Klopp believes Leicester have the potential to finish in the top four under former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester are third in the Premier League after a strong start to season and will overtake Manchester City if they beat league leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

The Foxes were the last team outside the 'Top Six' to qualify for the Champions League when they won the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season, and Klopp insists they have a squad capable of breaking back into the top four.

"It looks like that, 100 per cent," he said. "There is no difference to other top six teams apart from maybe the name.

"You can see that it is built from the back. The goalie is still there, there is no doubt about him.

"The defence looks really solid in each position, midfield creative and hardworking, offensively very creative and very straight forward as well. That is how you build a team."

Rodgers enjoyed three-and-a-bit seasons at Liverpool before he was sacked in October 2015, with Klopp arriving as his replacement at Anfield.

The German expects Rodgers to receive a warm welcome when he returns to the club this weekend.

"I hope from the fans it will be okay," said Klopp, who currently rents a house owned by Rodgers from his time on Merseyside.

"From my side it is fine. All the issues are sorted which we had a few years ago from when we started living in the house!

"We love living there and it is all good, we've paid our rent to him so I'm not sure he still has to work but he is still doing it!

"He is doing really well, I am not surprised about that. I knew when I came here that he was not the reason that things didn't work out.

"Since then he did an incredible job at Celtic and now at Leicester. A lot of the players were there before him but he's made some really good signings.

"A brilliant team. What they do is really good, I don't have to say that I think everybody knows at the moment.

"When you watch Leicester games it is exciting, fresh and [they] defend well, play football and counter-attacks are threatening.

"The reception I think will be good from our supporters. But still, it is not a friendly game. We are there to perform as well and hopefully we can do that."

Klopp has been particularly impressed with Leicester's full-backs this season and says he has been monitoring England international Ben Chilwell since the early stages of his career.

"Ben Chilwell, I was first aware of him when he was on loan to Huddersfield," said Klopp.

"David Wagner was pretty much in my ear every day but Leicester didn't want to let him go. He's still there, which is obviously good for him.

Klopp confirmed Joel Matip would miss the match against Leicester

"Now he is a grown-up player, not a kid anymore. Football-wise he is exceptional. So yes, they have good full-backs but I'm happy with my own full-backs to be honest."

Klopp confirmed Joel Matip has not recovered from a knock in time to face Leicester, although goalkeeper Alisson could feature against the Foxes after returning to full training with the Liverpool squad.

"With Alisson it is still maybe, maybe not," said Klopp. "Yesterday he trained with the team. He looked really good, we will see.

"I have to talk with different people before I make a decision about that. Joel looks good but is not ready for tomorrow."