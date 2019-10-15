Alisson Becker and Joel Matip return to Liverpool training ahead of Manchester United game

Alisson returned to full training with Liverpool ahead of their trip to Old Trafford

Liverpool have received a double injury boost with the return of Alisson Becker and Joel Matip to training ahead of Sunday's game at Manchester United.

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson has been out of action since being forced off in the 39th minute of the 4-1 win over Norwich at Anfield on the opening day of the season.

The calf injury has seen summer signing Adrian deputise, with Jurgen Klopp's side currently unbeaten in the league heading into the Old Trafford encounter, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Alisson returned to full training at Melwood on Tuesday, alongside defender Matip who has also recovered from a knock.

Matip picked up the injury during the 1-0 win at Sheffield United on September 28 and missed Liverpool's meetings with FC Salzburg and Leicester City.

Joel Matip has also recovered from a knock ahead of Sunday's game

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah trained separately the rest of the Liverpool squad as he aims to recover from the ankle injury sustained against Leicester City before the international break.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Live on

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool

Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live on Super Sunday from 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 4.30pm.

Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.