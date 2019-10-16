Marko Grujic confident of Liverpool future despite second Hertha Berlin loan

Marko Grujic joined Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016

Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic retains confidence he has a future at the club despite a second consecutive season away from Anfield at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

The 23-year-old midfielder has made just 14 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool since he was signed by Jurgen Klopp from Red Star Belgrade for £5.1m in January 2016.

Grujic, who has scored two goals in seven league appearances for Hertha Berlin so far this season, insists he sees his long-term future back at the European champions.

"It's not easy to become a part of the Liverpool squad, I can see myself in the red shirt but I have to become more experienced before I can wear it again," Grujic told the ECHO.

"I want to improve my physical performance and take my concentration to another level. I want to be ready for Liverpool so I will have a chance to get into the team."

Grujic scored five goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha Berlin last season

Grujic, who spent the second half of the 2017-18 Premier League season with Cardiff, says Klopp was instrumental in his decision to remain in the German capital for another season, despite offers from Brighton, Atalanta and Eintracht Frankfurt.

"He said that it would be a great opportunity for me to improve my development," Grujic said.

"The Bundesliga is one of the strongest leagues in the world and Hertha Berlin is a big club. It is very important for me to play regularly right now and [Klopp] told me to fight for my place in the team."

Man Utd vs Liverpool Live on

The Serb, who has already scored a goal against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, admits he misses Liverpool but is in regular contact with those at the club.

"Klopp and I are texting regularly. I am also in close contact with the Liverpool loan-manager (Julian Ward), he watches every game that I'm in and we're texting afterwards.

"Also I am very close to Dejan Lovren and Roberto Firmino, but all of the players from Liverpool are great," he said.