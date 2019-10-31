Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool are relentless in their pursuit of silverware

Trent Alexander-Arnold insists Liverpool are "relentless" in their pursuit of Premier League and cup success.

Jurgen Klopp's side have made a blistering start to the season, unbeaten in the table and sitting six points clear of second-place Manchester City.

It comes after narrowly missing out on their first Premier League title last term, despite amassing an incredible 97 points.

Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool will have to show the same level of intensity to stand any chance of adding to the Champions League trophy they lifted in June.

"Relentlessness is probably the main word in and around the camp at the minute," Trent Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports News.

"We want to keep winning games, gathering as many points as possible and winning more trophies.

"You can't do that without being consistent in tournaments and over the league campaign - and that's what we want to be, consistent.

"We saw last season that getting a big haul of points wasn't enough so we still need to pick up as many points as possible."

Liverpool have real belief

Liverpool's approach has already seen them eke out results from losing positions - including coming from behind to beat Tottenham last weekend and claiming a draw at Manchester United.

The England full-back credits boss Klopp for the side's mindset - along with a squad of match winners that can strike at any time and from any position.

"The belief comes from the manager and the way he tells us to play football. We know if we are losing we have the players, the squad and the bench to come on and win games or get us equaliser," Alexander-Arnold added.

"We saw it at Manchester United with Adam (Lallana) coming on late and getting our equaliser which was vitally important for us.

"We just know when we go a goal down that we shouldn't panic and not to start forcing things but keep playing the way we want to play."