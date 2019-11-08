Steven Gerrard desperate to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool

0:41 Steven Gerrard looks ahead to the must-watch match on Sunday Steven Gerrard looks ahead to the must-watch match on Sunday

Steven Gerrard says his Rangers team "will do everything" to watch Liverpool's top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

Gerrard - who spent 26 years at Liverpool - and his squad will be racing onto the team bus after Sunday's Scottish Premiership match at Livingston to catch the game.

"We've been on the back of our coach driver because there's something wrong with the Sky feed," said Gerrard.

"And he best have it right for Sunday because I want to catch the second half.

"We'll do everything we can to get it on that's for sure. What a game that'll be."

Liverpool have not won a league title since 1990 and it was a trophy that evaded Gerrard during his time as a player.

But they go into this weekend's game against champions City with a six-point advantage.

"That's a nice lead in terms of where Liverpool are," added Gerrard.

"But you can never write Manchester City off with a world class manager like Pep Guardiola and the quality they've got in the squad.

"It'd be very foolish to write them off because on their day they're capable of beating anyone.

"But at the moment you'd rather be in Liverpool's position that's for sure."

'We've got a responsibility to improve in Europe'

Gerrard believes Scottish clubs need to keep improving in Europe to atone for years of under-performing.

Both Old Firm sides registered significant victories in their respective Europa League groups on Thursday night, with Celtic winning away against Lazio and Rangers defeating Porto at Ibrox.

Those results have helped push Scottish football's UEFA coefficient to a five-year high and to within one spot in the rankings of having two Champions League qualifying places from 2021/22.

Gerrard savoured that upturn in fortunes but warned it would need to continue.

He said: "We all have to keep working towards making it better. Because the record isn't good enough for the size of the clubs that are up here with the history of Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen.

"We've all got a responsibility to try to improve that as over the past decade it hasn't been good enough. Clubs of that size deserve to be in Europe and the fans need it.

"It would be fantastic for the Scottish game [to get a second Champions League place] and it's exactly what it needs.

"We can only focus on what's happening here [at Rangers] and we've been working hard towards getting some respect back in Europe.

"We want people to know we won't be pushovers and that we're going to fight as hard as we can."