Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool need to be brave against Manchester City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged his side "to be brave" ahead of their top-of-the table Premier League clash with reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Klopp's side hold a six-point lead over City after 11 games going into the match at Anfield, live on Sky Sports Premier League, with a chance to move nine points clear of their title rivals heading into the international break.

The Liverpool boss acknowledges the rivalry between the pair is "getting bigger and bigger" following a string of close games between the two sides.

"It's a big game, two really good teams facing each other at Anfield, under the floodlights," Klopp said.

"The last three games we played 0-0 at home, then lost 2-1 at the Etihad where we nearly scored a goal and then the last one was a draw in the Community Shield, before we lost the shootout."

"It will be a good football game - I'm not sure whether it will be just from a coaches and tactical point of view or a spectacle one for supporters.

"But everything is on a plate and no one hides anything, we cannot only be offensive but you have to be brave against Manchester City - even for a point."

'Even hot dog sellers have to be in top shape'

Jurgen Klopp has urged everyone connected to Liverpool to be on top form for the encounter - from his players and supporters even down to the matchday catering staff.

"We have to play our best game and everybody in the stadium has to be in absolutely top shape," Klopp urged.

"The guys that sell the hot dogs have to be in top shape, everyone from the first second, get in the stadium, wait for the team to warm-up and be there.

"That is what I wish for - that before we even know whether we are going to get something that we invest all our emotions for the game and let's play football."

'The right sort of intensity needed'

Although a big advocate of 'fan power', Klopp wants everyone connected to Liverpool to channel it in the right way during Sunday's meeting.

It comes amid concerns of a repeat of when Manchester City's coach was attacked ahead of the Champions League quarter-final meeting between the two sides in April 2018.

Merseyside Police insist a "comprehensive and appropriate" operation is in place for Sunday's top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield with the Liverpool boss also urged collective responsibility.

"It's senseless and if someone at Manchester City is concerned, it's our fault," Klopp said.

"It was one of us and we're all responsible and have to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"We have never had a similar situation since then [the Champions League game] which is positive and it's the welcome is still an important part of coming to Anfield.

"But you can't overstep the line and everyone has to feel the responsibility to make sure it doesn't happen again."

