Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: We need every point for intense period

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool need every Premier League point on the board so far to help them through their "most intense period ever" over the next six weeks.

Liverpool's defeat of Manchester City 3-1 on Renault Super Sunday sent them eight points clear at the top of the table and nine ahead of the reigning champions, who are fourth.

But the Reds are facing a daunting run of games, playing every few days from after the international break until the new year, and Klopp says every Premier League point amassed so far will be needed to help them through that period.

"I have no idea if I've ever had a nine-point lead, it has never been nine points over City, especially after a game against them so it is completely new," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"Each point we have now, we need to go through the most intense period ever for us. You see how Chelsea and Leicester are performing, if we lose today, it is then about five points? After the start we had, five points is nothing.

"We have to play them [Man City] again and we don't care about the table or whatever, we just try to do the right things in the specific games and if we can do that, then we are good but we need the boys for that and we have to hope they stay fit."

'We needed intensity to beat Man City'

Sunday's result could prove to be massive in the title race this season, and Klopp was not surprised when Man City dominated the game at Anfield, but Liverpool's intensity helped to see them over the line.

He added: "We are not surprised that City had moments or more against us, it is completely normal. I don't know a lot of ways to beat City but if we want to do it, we have to do it with intensity and forcing them into our game, and that's what the boys did today.

"It didn't make it easy for City but in every situation when they're in control, it's like 'wow' and it's unfortunately like this.

"In the last 10 or 15 minutes, City scored a goal and it gave them momentum and belief and they controlled the game, but in the other 75 minutes, we controlled the game with our intensity.

"We didn't let them do what they wanted and if that was more easy, I think other teams would try it and the boys put an incredible shift in again.

"They were wonderful goals, all three goals were incredible and that's what you need on a day like this. If you want to win against City, you will not score easy goals so you have to make it kind of special and defend with all you have and that's what we did."

It appeared the ball struck the arm of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the penalty area before the hosts broke and scored the opening goal from Fabinho, but VAR ruled it not to be handball

There was a moment of controversy when Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to handle the ball inside the area, before Liverpool scored 22 seconds later. A VAR review did not pull the game back to give Man City a penalty - and rule out Fabinho's wonderful strike - but Klopp was diplomatic about the situation.

"I didn't see it," he said. "I only know what people have told me which is it first hit (Bernardo) Silva's hand and then Trent's hand so I don't know.

"Somebody has to decide that but if Silva had scored with his hand, it would have been disallowed wherever the hand was so who wants to make that decision?

"I didn't see it but I can understand each disappointment. After conceding a goal when you have a disappointment like that, I 100 per cent understand, we would have felt the exact same but we cannot change it."