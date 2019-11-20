Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson set to miss Liverpool's trip to Crystal Palace

Mohamed Salah is a major doubt for the game at Crystal Palace

Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson are set to miss Liverpool's game at Crystal Palace on Saturday after failing to recover from ankle injuries.

Both players have been able to rest during the international break after being left out of their national teams' squads, but the trip to Selhurst Park looks to have come too soon.

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a further blow with the news that Joel Matip is also likely to miss the game.

He has not played since the draw with Manchester United a month ago and has still not recovered from a knee injury.

However, Klopp looks as though he will be able to call on the services of captain Jordan Henderson, who had been ill.

Liverpool are also hopeful that Joe Gomez will be fit to play after he was forced to miss England's win over Kosovo on Sunday with a knee problem.

In a further boost for the Premier League leaders, Xherdan Shaqiri has returned to training after missing the last two months with a calf injury.