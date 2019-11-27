Liverpool's Fabinho taken off with injury against Napoli

Fabinho was taken off after 19 minutes at Anfield

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been substituted in Liverpool's Champions League match against Napoli due to an injury.

The Brazillian, who has played in all but one of Liverpool's Premier League games this season, picked up the knock in the first half after team-mate Dejan Lovren attempted to tackle Hirving Lozano.

Fabinho, who was replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum in the 19th minute, is banned for the Reds' Premier League fixture against Brighton on Saturday, but they will be keen to have him back for the Merseyside derby next Wednesday.

Fabinho receives treatment before being taken off

Virgil van Dijk also appeared to pick up an injury before Napoli opened the scoring at Anfield in the 21st minute, having clashed with Dries Mertens, but the defender was okay to carry on.