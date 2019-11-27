Liverpool player ratings against Napoli: Joe Gomez and Mohamed Salah struggle as Reds held

Mohamed Salah struggled to make an impact at Anfield

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli, meaning they will have to wait until the final Champions League group game to seal their qualification to the knockout stages, but how did we rate the players at Anfield?

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 6

May feel he could have done better for Napoli's goal, which came from an acute angle and extended the Brazilian's long wait for a clean sheet this season. Had little to do otherwise with the visitors not mustering any further shots on target.

Joe Gomez - 5

Deployed at right-back and found it difficult. Liverpool missed Trent Alexander-Arnold's attacking threat, as you would expect, but Gomez did not provide defensive stability either, showing a lack of focus on several occasions before he was replaced early in the second half.

Dejan Lovren - 7

Did not react quickly enough when his centre-back partner went down injured in the build-up to the opening goal, allowing Dries Mertens a clear run at goal, but made amends with his excellent header for the equaliser.

Dejan Lovren celebrates after equalising for Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Injured at an inopportune moment for Napoli's goal, but shook off the problem and looked like his usual commanding self after that. Provided a threat from set-pieces and produced some excellent long-range passes.

Andrew Robertson - 6

Saw plenty of the ball on Liverpool's left flank, sending some dangerous crosses into the box and setting up a particularly good chance for Mohamed Salah in the second half, but did have a few nervy moments defensively before the break.

Fabinho - 6

Replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum after just 19 minutes after he appeared to injure his knee in a collision. Jurgen Klopp will hope it is not serious

Fabinho was forced off with an injury

James Milner - 7

One of Liverpool's better players. Battled gamely at both ends and went close to scoring when he forced a save from Alex Meret after a slaloming run through the Napoli defence in first-half stoppage time. Eventually replaced by Alexander-Arnold.

Jordan Henderson - 6

Lacked composure at times as Liverpool attempted to unpick the Napoli defence, but did an effective job as a makeshift right-back in the period between Gomez's withdrawal and Alexander-Arnold's introduction.

Mohamed Salah - 5

A muted showing from the Egyptian, who was well shackled by Napoli for long periods. Struggled to get into the game in the first half and spurned one of Liverpool's best opportunities in the second, shooting straight at Meret from Robertson's pass.

Sadio Mane - 6

Like Salah, he was quiet. Worked hard, produced some flashes of danger in the first half and had a penalty appeal turned down, but rarely threatened a breakthrough in the second period. Did not have a single shot all night.

Sadio Mane showed flashes of danger but couldn't break Napoli down

Roberto Firmino - 7

Created two of Liverpool's best openings of the first half with a pair of lovely backheels, and at other times dropped into the midfield to help push the hosts forward. Had one shot cleared off the line, but should have done better when he headed wide from an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cross on another occasion.

Subs

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6

Thrown into the game unexpectedly when Fabinho went down injured, so perhaps understandable that he initially struggled to get to grips with it. Improved in the second half.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7

Thrown on in place of Gomez early in the second half and provided an injection of quality in midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Whipped a few crosses into the box but did not have much time to make a meaningful impact on the game.