Mike Gordon, Liverpool's managing owner, on plane that skidded off runway

Liverpool's joint owner Mike Gordon pictured with club manager Jurgen Klopp in June

Liverpool managing owner Mike Gordon has escaped unhurt after the aeroplane he was on skidded off the runway at Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Wednesday morning.

The Fenway Sports Group (FSG) president was en-route to Anfield for a pre-arranged meeting onboard a private jet.

Gordon and the three crew members onboard the jet were unhurt and did not require medical attention.

An airport spokesman said: "We can confirm there was an incident at around 6am this morning when a private jet with three crew and one passenger on board came off the runway after landing.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport grounds all flights after private jet skids off runway @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/pBiOzd4RwG — Thom O'Donnell (@Thom0Donnell) December 11, 2019

"There were no injuries and the runway is expected to be closed until this afternoon while the airport deals with the incident.

"Anyone travelling from the airport today is advised to contact their airline for the latest information.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and can assure customers we are doing all we can to resume services as quickly as possible."

Flights arriving from Salzburg, where Liverpool played on Tuesday, the Isle of Man and Dublin were diverted to Manchester on Wednesday morning, while planes from Belfast and Amsterdam were cancelled.

John W Henry is Liverpool's principal owner

Liverpool progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night as group winners after beating Red Bull Salzburg 2-0.

Gordon is the second largest individual shareholder in Liverpool Football Club, behind the club's principal owner and FSG co-founder John W Henry.

FSG, who were previously known as New England Sports Ventures, completed their takeover of Liverpool nine years ago.

FSG also own Major League Baseball franchise the Boston Red Sox and hold stakes in cable network New England Sports Network and the Roush Fenway racing team.