Georginio Wijnaldum: Liverpool midfielder doubt for Club World Cup but in squad

The Liverpool midfielder limped off in their win on Saturday

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum could be unavailable for the Club World Cup having picked up an injury on Saturday, but will travel with the squad to Qatar.

Wijnaldum appeared to sustain a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over Watford which, after Leicester's draw, saw the Reds' lead at the top extended to 10 points.

On Sunday Liverpool fly to Doha for Wednesday's first match of the tournament and Klopp will be without another senior player having lost defender Dejan Lovren, who isn't included in the 20-man squad.

Resources are already stretched thinly, with a youth team set to play a Carabao Cup quarter-final live on Sky Sports at Aston Villa on Tuesday.

A Villa vs Liverpool Live on

And with Fabinho and Joel Matip ruled out of games in the Middle East, Klopp will not want to have to deal with another absentee.

2:35 Highlights from Liverpool's win over Watford in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's win over Watford in the Premier League

"With the Gini injury, Dejan three or four days ago, our squad is not getting bigger. That is not cool," he said.

"But that is the same problem if we go to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-final."

Klopp added: "It is a muscle thing and you never want that for a player. In these moments it immediately makes it more difficult."

Liverpool's 20-man FIFA Club World Cup squad

Alisson, Virgil Van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez, Adrian, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Andy Lonergan, Xherdan Shaqiri, Andrew Robertson, Divock Origi, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams