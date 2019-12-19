Notebook: Liverpool fans praise 'friendly' Qatar ahead of Club World Cup final

Liverpool fans have praised the hospitality of Qataris

Liverpool fans have praised the hospitality of Qataris - as the club moves a win away from leaving the Gulf state as Club World Cup champions.

Roberto Firmino's late winning goal against Monterrey on Wednesday night secured a place in the final against Flamengo on Saturday.

The weather has improved and well-travelled supporters have been sharing their experiences in a conservative country.

Liverpool fans have praised the hospitality of Qataris

"It's so different from home," one supporter told Sky Sports News, at the popular Souq Waqif marketplace. "It's been good. If you abide by their laws, you will be fine here. There are no problems."

Heavy traffic congestion has been an issue around Doha, where new construction makes life as a pedestrian difficult in some areas. But the cost of taxis is cheaper than back home and authorities are encouraging more fans to use public transport.

"Everybody's really friendly," said one supporter, eating lunch outdoors in a restaurant in Souq Waqif. "It's quite amazing how friendly everybody is."

Roberto Firmino celebrates his goal against Monterrey

"Doha is a beautiful city," said another Liverpool fan. "There are really friendly people. The place still has a lot to learn for the World Cup in 2022, but I'm sure they will get it right by then."

Thousands of supporters have been using the new Doha Metro to travel from their hotels to the Fan Zone and Khalifa International Stadium.

Match-ticket holders travel for free and, on other days, a single journey costs around 45p. There is a separate Gold Class carriage, with plush seats, where single tickets cost £2.

2:03 Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson shows Liverpool fans what to expect at the only Fan Zone in Qatar to serve alcohol Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson shows Liverpool fans what to expect at the only Fan Zone in Qatar to serve alcohol

Fans must arrive at the Al Qassar metro station, where they can transfer to free shuttle buses for a 10-minute journey to the Fan Zone.

At the Fan Zone there is airport-style security before supporters gather and watch concerts. It is also the only open-air venue in Qatar to sell alcohol, where a pint of beer is just over £5.

"I wasn't expecting to get it [alcohol] that easily," says one fan. "It's really good that they've done that. They probably need to for the World Cup, so it's a good time to start testing this out."

Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson after Liverpool's win over Monterrey

Around 2,000 fans took the free shuttle buses from the Fan Zone to the stadium before Liverpool's semi-final win against Monterrey on Wednesday - a journey of around half an hour.

Approximately 20,000 supporters arrived at the ground on the Metro - nearly half of the match attendance.

There were issues with long queues for fans getting into the stadium, due to strict security measures, but organisers are pleased with how Doha is coping with tens of thousands of overseas football supporters.