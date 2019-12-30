Liverpool's Rhian Brewster: Swansea enquire about potential loan deal

Rhian Brewster is wanted by several clubs on loan

Swansea are among a number of clubs to have enquired about taking Rhian Brewster on loan from Liverpool.

The Reds have made the forward available for a spell until the end of the season and Aston Villa are also thought to be interested.

No decision has been made on where the 19-year-old England U21 international will go, but it will be his first loan move out of the club after signing his first five-year professional deal in 2018.

Liverpool have also had enquiries for right-back Nathaniel Clyne, who was available in the summer, and he is said to have a good chance at a move next month due to a step up in his recovery from injury.

Brewster was an unused substitute during the Champions League final win over Tottenham in June

The England international was ruled out for around six months with a cruciate knee ligament injury picked up in pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund, but the 28-year-old is expected to return to training next month.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.