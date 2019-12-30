Liverpool and the January transfer window

Will Liverpool make a January move for Ryan Fraser?

What has the manager said?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is open to making signings in January, with the club "always ready" in the transfer market.

"We are pretty much always ready - if we can do something which helps us, we will try to do it. If not we will not."

Liverpool have already secured the signing of Takumi Minamino, who will join from Red Bull Salzburg on January 1.

What did Liverpool do in the summer?

Liverpool signed Adrian on a free transfer in the summer

It was a quiet summer for Liverpool, making just three signings. Adrian arrived on a free transfer while youngsters Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg joined from Fulham and PEC Zwolle respectively.

Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge were released - eventually joining Villarreal and Trabzonspor respectively - while Ryan Kent moved to Rangers on a permanent deal for £7.5m. Bobby Duncan also left for Fiorentina (£1.8m), Rafael Camacho joined Sporting Lisbon (£5m) while Harry Wilson made a loan move to Bournemouth.

Who have they been linked with?

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to Liverpool

Victor Osimhen, Lille [Sky Sports News]; Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund [Daily Express]; Ryan Fraser, Bournemouth [TalkSport]; Mathieu Goncalves, Toulouse [Daily Mail]; Victor Osimhen, Lille [HITC]

Who could depart?

Could Adam Lallana be on his way to PSG?

Adam Lallana, PSG [Daily Mirror]; Harry Wilson, Bournemouth [TalkSport]; Rhian Brewster, Swansea [Football Insider]

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports News Vinny O'Connor...

"Liverpool have wanted to sign a new versatile forward and it appears they have their man in Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg for a seemingly bargain price of £7.25m.

"Other than that, the Reds are open to anything that can improve on what they have got, but with a Champions League-winning squad and one on course for a first Premier League title, that leaves their options very limited."

