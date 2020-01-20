John Aldridge says current Liverpool side could become greatest in club's history

John Aldridge says the current Liverpool side has the potential to become the greatest in the club's history.

The Reds are cruising towards their first league title in 30 years, with Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester United putting them 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

Liverpool have lifted the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup in the past seven months and their former striker believes they can surpass the Liverpool teams that dominated the 1970s and '80s.

"You're looking at a team that's right up there with the best Liverpool teams of all time," Aldridge told Sky Sports News.

"What they've done this year is ridiculous, with all the things they've won. If they can cap it off by winning the Premier League, they're possibly the best Liverpool team in history.

"For the last 12 months or more, it's been pretty incredible.

"With Jurgen Klopp at the helm for another four years or so, and what he's got to build with, they might be able to what Manchester City did, and Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal teams of the past did."

Liverpool's win over Manchester United extended their unbeaten streak in the Premier League to 39 games and Aldridge believes they driven by the hurt of being pipped by Manchester City in last season's title race.

"That really stung the players," said Aldridge, who scored 63 goals in 104 appearances for Liverpool during the 1980s.

"They've still got that in mind and it's a huge motivational weapon. They've used it in going unbeaten.

"We're almost into February and to drop just two points, it's quite incredible.

"The teams of the past that I was lucky to see in the '60s, '70s, '80s, as great as they were they didn't do that.

"Are we playing any better than last year? Possibly not. But the game management is brilliant."