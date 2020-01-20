Liverpool the cleanest team in Europe this season, survey shows

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have committed fewer fouls per game than any side in Europe this season

Liverpool are the cleanest team in Europe this season, according to data published on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp's side have committed just 8.1 fouls per game to date in 2019-20, the lowest number of any club of the 35 European domestic leagues which were included in a survey by the CIES Football Observatory.

The Premier League featured the fewest fouls per match (20.4) of any of the 35 competitions surveyed and eight of the top 18 places in the fair play table were held by English clubs, with Newcastle, Bournemouth, Leicester, Chelsea, Norwich, Tottenham and Manchester City being the others.

Goalkeeper Alisson is the only Liverpool player to see red in the Premier League this season

Danish club Silkeborg were second to Liverpool, while Hamburg were third.

The Danish Super League featured the second-lowest number of fouls per match (21), with the Dutch Eredivisie third on 21.6. The average number of fouls per match across the leagues was 27.2.

The Premier League Fair Play table on the FA website shows that Liverpool have incurred 23 yellow cards and one red card in their 22 league matches to date. Only Leicester have accrued fewer disciplinary points.