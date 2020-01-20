Liverpool will not let Xherdan Shaqiri join Roma on loan

Roma had hoped to take Xherdan Shaqiri on loan

Liverpool are not willing to let Xherdan Shaqiri leave the club this month amid interest from Roma.

Sky in Italy are reporting Roma want to sign the Switzerland international, who missed Sunday's win over Manchester United with a calf injury, on loan as they search for a new winger.

Roma's alternative target is AC Milan winger Suso, who also played for Liverpool, but, according to Sky in Italy, the Rossoneri want to sell him permanently instead of a loan.

Milan are keen on a deal that would include Cengiz Under in exchange and perhaps also Juan Jesus, who could be both an alternative to Alessia Romagnoli and a deputy to Theo Hernandez.

Last week, Sky in Italy reported that Milan had two UK targets for potential young understudies to the left-back - Wigan's Antonee Robinson and Hearts' Aaron Hickey.