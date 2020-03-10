Liverpool's Jordan Henderson fit for Atletico Madrid, Alisson out of Merseyside derby

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is available for the second leg against Atletico Madrid

Jordan Henderson is available for selection for Liverpool's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Goalkeeper Alisson had already been ruled out of that tie and Klopp says the Brazilian will not be fit in time for the Merseyside derby away to Everton, live on Monday Night Football.

Henderson's return to training is timely as holders Liverpool look to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg three weeks ago against a side Klopp described as one of the best in the world.

"Hendo is ready, what we do with that I don't know," Klopp said. "Ally (Alisson) will not be ready so we know for sure that it's too early."

Liverpool captain Henderson has not featured for the club since suffering the injury during the first leg at Atletico but could now help spearhead the Reds' efforts to reach the quarter-finals.

His manager, meanwhile, was in reflective mood but insists it is too simplistic to suggest Liverpool's first-leg performance was one in which they failed to create opportunities, despite failing to trouble Jan Oblak throughout the 90 minutes.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Wednesday's Champions League opponents Atletico Madrid are one of the best in world football

"No shots on target sounds like we had no chances, we had good situations but we played against a team that is probably the world's best in deep defending," Klopp said.

"The challenge against Atletico was always clear from the first moment that it was one of the biggest in football. They don't go out there with the white flag, they fight until the end and that's what we do. That's why it's so interesting."

Liverpool's second leg will defy the growing European trend of playing matches behind closed doors and, after a testing few weeks that has seen them lose three of their last five in all competitions and exit the FA Cup, they will be looking to use the Anfield crowd to their advantage.