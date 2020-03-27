Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool pay tribute to world's healthcare workers

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have thanked the world's health workers

Liverpool have released a video featuring Jurgen Klopp and members of the squad thanking healthcare workers around the world.

On Thursday evening, people across Britain came out to their doorsteps, windows and balconies to #ClapForOurCarers and show their appreciation for NHS workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool published a video of their own featuring players and staff from both the men's and women's teams, who had recorded messages of gratitude in their native tongue for healthcare workers everywhere.

Liverpool boss Klopp kicked things off, saying: "Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a message to say thank you to all the incredible people who work in the health services and all the health workers out there.

"It's unbelievable what you are doing and on behalf on all of us from LFC, I would like to say thank you, or how we would say in Germany - vielen dank."

Striker Roberto Firmino said: "For the work you do, we are very grateful."

Mohamed Salah added: "Thank you so much for helping us. We really appreciate your efforts.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said: "You are heroes. Thank you."

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold added: "Thank you for being the world's heroes when we needed you the most."

Liverpool's women's team manager Vicky Jepson said: "To all the doctors, the nurses, the cleaners and the porters - everybody here at LFCW are extremely grateful for all the hard work that you put in.

Divock Origi added: "A big thanks to all care givers. You are the real MVPs."