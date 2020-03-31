Trent Alexander-Arnold has inspired Liverpool youngsters, says Neco Williams

Trent Alexander-Arnold has established himself as a key player in Liverpool's first team after coming through the club's academy

Trent Alexander-Arnold's understudy Neco Williams has revealed how the England international has inspired Liverpool's youngsters since breaking into the first team and becoming one of the world's best right-backs.

Wales U19 international Williams is behind Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order at right-back, but has been learning from him by watching his unique style of play and trying to incorporate certain parts of it into his own game.

Williams has made just five first-team appearances for Liverpool, all coming this season, but has already made a big impression - demonstrating his ability on his debut in the 5-5 draw against Arsenal - registering the most touches, crosses, tackles, interceptions, blocks and providing an assist.

Despite not yet featuring in the Premier League, Williams played every minute of Liverpool's FA Cup run this season, and even in the fifth-round defeat to Chelsea boss Jurgen Klopp described his performance as "super".

Like Alexander-Arnold, Williams has enjoyed a fast start at Anfield, inspiring him to push himself even further as he looks to break more into the first-team picture.

"It's just kind of an eye-opener to prove to people that anything is possible with hard work and dedication," Williams told Liverpool's official website.

Williams played every minute of Liverpool's FA Cup run this season

"Trent was at the Academy from a young age and he's gone up through the ranks. Now he's obviously one of the best right-backs in the world and he's playing unbelievably.

"So I think for all the Academy, it doesn't matter what position, it's just an eye-opener to prove to people that it is possible.

"When I'm training obviously I'm trying to focus on myself and my own game but at the same time, I'm watching Trent and trying to study how he plays also and try to take bits and parts of what he does into my game.

"I think that's what I've been doing since I've been going up there [Melwood]. That's definitely improving me as a player."

Williams has found himself on the bench for several Premier League games this season, and spoke of his admiration for Klopp, whose side are on course to lift their first title in 30 years if the season can be completed as planned.

"He's been unbelievable," Williams added. "He's unbelievable with all the youngsters that go up. Whenever we need help or support, he's always there.

"He'll have banter with us and treat us normally, like a normal player of his. Whoever it is - if we're a youngster or one of his older, senior players - he treats us all the same. We all have the same banter and it's good times up at Melwood."