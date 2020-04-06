Virgil van Dijk aiming to be Liverpool legend and says team can keep winning

Virgil van Dijk celebrates lifting the Champions League trophy after victory in the 2019 final against Tottenham

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool have all they need to dominate the Premier League for years to come and hopes he will be remembered as a club legend.

The defender quickly developed into a fan favourite at Anfield after signing from Southampton in January 2018 for a club-record £75m.

Van Dijk has played a key role in Liverpool reaching back-to-back Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019, and as runaway leaders in the league this season.

Van Dijk has made nearly 150 Premier League appearances for Liverpool since joining for a club record £75m in 2018

Speaking to Spanish media outlet Sport, the Netherlands international says he wants to go down as one of Liverpool's greatest servants.

Asked how he wanted to be remembered, Van Dijk replied: "As a Liverpool legend. I want to achieve incredible things here.

Van Dijk in the Premier League Appearances - 148 Clean sheets - 57 Tackle success % - 70 Errors leading to goals - 1 Goals - 12

"We have a fantastic team, we don't lack anything, we have all the tools necessary to go on winning: A coach that we identify with, a versatile squad, a style of play that breeds victories, a stadium and supporters that play their part.

"I would like to be one of those players that return to Anfield after retiring. I see club legends at games and I feel part of a really big family."

The 28-year-old has come a long way from humble roots in the Netherlands. Growing up in Breda, he played for nearby Willem II's academy before joining Groningen, where he stayed until signed by Celtic.

Van Dijk made his first-team debut for Dutch side Groningen in 2011

"Before signing my first contract, at about 16, I was working washing pots in a restaurant in Breda," he said.

"I was training Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, playing Saturdays and working Wednesdays and Sundays, from six until midnight.

"I wanted money to go out on Saturday night. I was earning around €350 a month and I was happy with that. I could go to McDonald's and pay for my friends. I started to realise how important money could be, even though it's not the most important thing."