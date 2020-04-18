Alisson: Liverpool goalkeeper back training after hip injury

Alisson suffered a muscular injury to his hip in March

Alisson has begun following a training programme in line with the rest of Liverpool's first-team squad as he steps up his recovery from a hip injury.

The Reds' goalkeeper missed three matches before the Premier League was suspended due to coronavirus after picking up the injury in training before Liverpool's 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Chelsea in March.

Alisson was also absent for Liverpool's next two home games against Bournemouth and the Champions League last-16 second leg defeat to Atletico Madrid.

He was nearing a return to full fitness when the coronavirus lockdown came into effect and has been working on a set programme sent from the club's fitness staff.

Liverpool's goalkeeper coach John Achterberg told the club website: "[Alisson] sent videos, doing some jumping and exercises. Obviously, we were working with him until the lockdown and he was basically fit.

"Now it's for him to maintain it in the house, like the other goalkeepers. They all get their programmes from the fitness department so they will do the job and the work to try to stay as fit as they can, like all the other players as well."