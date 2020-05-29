Liverpool could win Premier League title at neutral venue on police advice

Liverpool's long wait for a Premier League title may be over soon - but at a neutral venue

Liverpool could win the Premier League title at a neutral venue under police proposals.

Police have set out the Premier League matches they would like to be played at neutral venues, which could include Liverpool matches where the title could be won.

Jurgen Klopp's side need two more wins - or one if Manchester City lose their game in hand against Arsenal - to reach a points total which City would be unable to overtake.

The matches which have been requested to take place at neutral grounds are:

Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester City v Newcastle

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Liverpool

Everton v Liverpool

The police statement adds that "the game in which Liverpool could secure the league title" should also be moved, but this may end up needing to be more than one match if the Reds did not clinch it at the first attempt.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, the UK's football policing lead, said in a statement issued to the PA news agency: "Our discussions with the Premier League throughout this process have been positive, with a shared focus on the priority of public health.

"As such we have reached a consensus that balances the needs of football, while also minimising the demand on policing.

"The majority of remaining matches will be played, at home and away as scheduled, with a small number of fixtures taking place at neutral venues, which, contrary to some reports, have yet to be agreed."

The Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, says he will work with both police and supporters' groups to find a solution when it comes to games which may have to be played at neutral grounds.

The Merseyside derby has been identified as one fixture that may have to be played out of the city due to fears of fans congregating outside the stadium, as Liverpool look to secure the first title in 30 years.

Anderson said: "It is important that the local authority understands the concerns of both the police and also of supporters, the major priority is the health and safety of the people of the City. But we will also listen to concerns of supporter groups.

"One thing I would question is whether the Premier League could find a way of moving the fixtures that may provide the greater challenges, such as the Merseyside derby, to later in the fixture calendar, with the intention of attempting to take away some of those concerns."

