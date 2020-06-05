Liverpool fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Liverpool's first fixture for the Premier League restart will be the Merseyside derby on Sunday June 21, live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick.

The match will kick off at 7pm and will be broadcast free-to-air.

Jurgen Klopp's side, on the verge of the club's first domestic title in 30 years, will also be back in action on Wednesday June 24, live on Sky Sports, when they take on Crystal Palace.

Additionally, Liverpool's trip to Manchester City will also be live on Sky Sports when the season resumes, with the top-of-the-table clash taking place on Thursday July 2.

In a statement, Liverpool confirmed 'the venues for both the Everton and Manchester City away fixtures are still to be confirmed.'

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Sunday June 21

Everton vs Liverpool

Kick-Off: 7pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Wednesday June 24

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Thursday July 2

Man City vs Liverpool

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Brighton vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Burnley

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Liverpool