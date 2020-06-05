Liverpool fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Everton vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:09pm
Liverpool's first fixture for the Premier League restart will be the Merseyside derby on Sunday June 21, live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick.
The match will kick off at 7pm and will be broadcast free-to-air.
Jurgen Klopp's side, on the verge of the club's first domestic title in 30 years, will also be back in action on Wednesday June 24, live on Sky Sports, when they take on Crystal Palace.
Additionally, Liverpool's trip to Manchester City will also be live on Sky Sports when the season resumes, with the top-of-the-table clash taking place on Thursday July 2.
In a statement, Liverpool confirmed 'the venues for both the Everton and Manchester City away fixtures are still to be confirmed.'
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
- Premier League restart: Fixtures, kick-offs and Sky matches
- Sky to show 64 live PL games with an additional 25 free to air
- Premier League table | Results | Premier League run-in - best and worst
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
LIVERPOOL'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
Sunday June 21
Everton vs Liverpool
Kick-Off: 7pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Wednesday June 24
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Thursday July 2
Man City vs Liverpool
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports
Liverpool fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Brighton vs Liverpool
Liverpool vs Burnley
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Newcastle United vs Liverpool