Liverpool win Premier League title: 10 arrested as fans celebrate end of 30-year wait

Merseyside Police made 10 arrests for public order offences on Thursday night as Liverpool supporters celebrated their club's first Premier League title.

Thousands of Liverpool fans spent the night celebrating outside Anfield and in the city centre after they were crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years.

Supporters gathered outside the stadium after Manchester City's 2-1 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday confirmed Jurgen Klopp's side as league champions, with seven games to spare.

Huge crowds of fans sang songs and let off flares outside Anfield, prompting warnings from police concerned about mass gatherings ignoring social distancing measures.

Liverpool fans celebrate at Anfield after they were crowned Premier League champions

Euphoric fans climbed the gates around Anfield

Liverpool fans let off flares outside Anfield

Merseyside Police closed roads around Anfield at 11pm and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden credited fans who had remained at home to celebrate, and urged those who ignored social distancing regulations to "do the right thing" in the coming days, with Merseyside having been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would like to congratulate Liverpool FC on deservedly winning the Premier League title, and thank the thousands of Liverpool fans across Merseyside who celebrated at home, as they have for the previous games played behind closed doors," the assistant chief constable said.

"The overwhelming majority of fans have recognised the fact that now is not the time to gather together to celebrate, and chose to mark the event safely. They are a credit to this city.

"Unfortunately, as we have seen throughout the lockdown period, not everyone adhered to the regulations in place. Although the vast majority of celebrations were good natured, a large number of people chose to gather outside the stadium.

"In the days ahead, we urge supporters to do the right thing and celebrate safely with members of your household and in your social bubble. By doing this you keep yourself, your family, friends and neighbours safe.

"As we all know, Merseyside has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and we must all do what we can to prevent further cases and deaths in our communities.

"We understand people will feel jubilant that Liverpool has secured the league title for the first time in 30 years, and the time will come when fans can return to Anfield to applaud the team and to celebrate their achievement.

"Please follow the advice of the players, the manager and the club by putting safety first. The club is encouraging fans to share their experiences of watching future games at home with the hashtag #LFCAtHome on social media, and we all look forward to sharing your experiences of celebrating safely."