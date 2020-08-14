Trent Alexander-Arnold wins Premier League Young Player of the Season

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named Premier League Young Player of the Season for the 2019/20 campaign.

Alexander-Arnold, the only nominee also on the Player of the Year shortlist, was instrumental in Liverpool's title-winning season and recorded 13 assists - second only to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne - as well as 14 clean sheets and four goals.

The 21-year-old England international beat Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood for the Young Player award along with Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

2:24 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was recently named the LMA Manager of the Year Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was recently named the LMA Manager of the Year

Jack Grealish was also nominated after helping Aston Villa secure Premier League survival as well as Dean Henderson, the Red Devils goalkeeper on loan at Sheffield United who has been tipped to replace David De Gea at Old Trafford.

But it was Alexander-Arnold, who is now believed to be worth more than Paul Pogba according to a recent study, who picked up this year's gong.

Trent Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool win their first top-flight title in 30 years

Analysis from Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher...

When you think of the world's best full-backs from the past, you think of Roberto Carlos and Cafu bombing up and down the line.

Trent also gets and up and down the line, and we've had that for a while with attacking full-backs. But this is almost running a game from his position and we haven't really seen that before. He's a playmaker from right-back.

The range of his passing is almost like Kevin De Bruyne, you could argue they're the best two passers in the Premier League. But one's a midfielder and one's a full-back.

Alexander-Arnold beat a trio of Manchester United players to the award

Analysis from Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness...

I think the boy could play anywhere in midfield. He started out as a central midfield player and then saw an opening at right-back.

You would be reluctant to take him away from where he is because a large part of Liverpool's attacking play comes from him and Andrew Robertson. They have high energy levels, and when they get into the last third, they can deliver.

Looking at it now, you've just won the league, you are the current European and world champions, so if it ain't broken, why try to fix it?

But the modern defender today, at the top clubs, has to be able to take the ball and play and deliver in the final third, so why not?

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

0:55 Phil Thompson gives his take on how Liverpool could strengthen their squad in the transfer window Phil Thompson gives his take on how Liverpool could strengthen their squad in the transfer window

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.