Fabinho suffers injury during Liverpool's Champions League game with Midtjylland

Liverpool have suffered a further injury blow after makeshift centre-back Fabinho was forced off during the first half of their Champions League game against Midtjylland.

Fabinho has been playing in defence in the absence of Virgil van Dijk but gave Jurgen Klopp a further scare when he had to be substituted around the half-hour mark at Anfield with an apparent hamstring injury.

The Brazilian, who had partnered Joe Gomez, received treatment on the field before being replaced by 19-year-old Rhys Williams, who spent last season on loan at sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers.

Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport: "It's exactly the last thing we needed. What can I say? I know he felt his hamstring, that's not good, he didn't feel it that much, he said he could have played on but with no sprints any more so that doesn't help in that position obviously.

"We'll see, we have to do a scan and then we'll know more, but that's not good, of course."

A lay-off for Fabinho would compound Liverpool's injury woes with Van Dijk set to undergo surgery on cruciate knee ligament damage he suffered in a challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford earlier this month.

Van Dijk could miss the rest of the season, though Klopp and the club have been reluctant to put a timescale on his recovery.

Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Joel Matip all missed Tuesday's Champions League fixture against the Danish champions, but Klopp was hopeful all three would return soon.

He told his pre-match press conference: "It's still what I said last week, we look day by day. It looks like we will need a few more days."