Rhys Williams: Liverpool defender left out of England U21 squad with hip issue

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams left out by England U21s as precaution over hip issue; Jurgen Klopp without Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk; Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson remain doubtful for Sunday's match against Leicester, live on Sky Sports

By Husmukh Kerai

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Wednesday 18 November 2020 07:55, UK

Rhys Williams of England U21 during the UEFA Euro Under 21 Qualifier match between England U21 and Andorra U21 at Molineux on November 13, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Visionhaus)
Image: Rhys Williams could still be named on the bench for Liverpool against Leicester on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams was left out of the England Under-21s squad to face Albania on Tuesday night with a hip issue.

Manager Aidy Boothroyd said the 19-year-old was sent back to Liverpool as a precaution after complaining about a small hip problem ahead of the game.

"He had a very minor stiff hip,' Boothroyd said. "It was in his best interests to get him back to Liverpool.

Liverpool
Leicester City

Sunday 22nd November 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

"With all the players, if there's any potential injuries or niggles then our medical staff is in contact with the club.

"Rhys wasn't actually on the bench so I thought the best thing was to get him back to Liverpool."

Trending

Sky Sports Scores

Sky Sports Scores

Faster goal updates. Hundreds of teams and leagues. Free Premier League, EFL and Scottish highlights. Download the app now.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be hoping the injury is not serious ahead of Sunday's match against Leicester, live on Sky Sports, after Joe Gomez sustained what is likely to be a season-ending injury with the senior England side last week, while Virgil van Dijk is set to miss the 2020/21 campaign with a long-term knee injury.

Liverpool's lengthening injury list

  • Fabinho - hamstring
  • Virgil Van Dijk - knee
  • Jordan Henderson - tight muscle
  • Joe Gomez - knee
  • Andy Robertson - hamstring
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold - calf
  • Thiago Alcantara - knee
  • Mo Salah - coronavirus
  • Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - knee

Club captain Jordan Henderson is a doubt to face Leicester after coming off for England against Belgium at the weekend with tightness in his leg, while Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the squad ahead of the game with injury.

Also See:

The defence is threadbare with left-back Andy Robertson also a doubt with a hamstring issue while Liverpool's midfield is without Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as both players recover from knee injuries.

Mohamed Salah 0:40
The doctor of the Egyptian national team Mohamed Abou Elela says it is not possible to say if Mo Salah's attendance at his brother's wedding might have contributed to him getting Covid-19.

Meanwhile, forward Mohamed Salah is set to miss Sunday's match as he isolates after testing positive for COVID-19.

Williams could still be named as a substitute for Sunday's clash against Premier League leaders Leicester, live on Sky Sports, with Nathaniel Phillips set to start alongside Joel Matip.

Williams had made five appearances for Liverpool so far this season, two in the Carabao Cup and three in the Champions League.

Liverpool's injuries assessed

GRAPHIC

Liverpool's defensive crisis was dealt another blow after Joe Gomez suffered a serious injury on England duty, joining Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho on the treatment table.

To compound the growing injury list, influential right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also withdrew from international duty with a calf strain sustained during the 1-1 draw at Manchester City - while Andrew Robertson missed Scotland's 1-0 defeat to Slovakia on Sunday night, in addition to Henderson limping out of England's defeat in Belgium.

But have Liverpool picked up the most injuries this season? Data compiled by Premier Injuries reveals Jurgen Klopp's side have picked up 15 injuries lasting 10 days or more this season - only Manchester City have suffered more (16).

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Scores