Mohamed Salah: Jurgen Klopp avoids criticising Liverpool forward for attending brother's wedding

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken to Mohamed Salah about his attendance at his brother's wedding prior to him returning a positive Covid-19 test.

While the Reds boss refused to elaborate on what was said to the Egypt international, who is flying back to the UK on Friday, Klopp set out his own personal stance which was at odds to his player's.

"Mo is back today (Friday)," said Klopp. "We're obviously in close contact with him all the time.

"As always in these cases, the moment you have a negative test then the process really starts. He's in a good place, he feels well, no symptoms. That's all fine.

"The other thing (Salah attending his brother's wedding), there is absolutely nothing to say in public. All the things I have to talk to my players about is not for the public.

"What I can tell you is I was in Germany for the summer and a friend of mine moved his birthday party because he knew I was back. Fifty people attended but I decided at the last minute not to go.

"That was only a birthday party and it was allowed in Germany at the time. It was outside, all that stuff, but I didn't go.

"That's only one situation. In other countries and situations, there is more social pressure on you.

"A brother's wedding is a very special moment. What I can say is our players, they are very incredibly disciplined. They really know about the situation.

"Sometimes it doesn't work out and something happens. Now we're in the situation we are in.

"All the rest is just between Mo and me, and we have done that already. Things are fine."

Klopp confirmed injured pair Jordan Henderson (thigh) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf) will miss Sunday's Premier League game against Leicester but he is hoping Fabinho will be fit again after missing the last three matches with a hamstring injury.

Klopp: Liverpool must stem supply line to Vardy

Image: Jamie Vardy has scored nine goals in eight games this season

Leicester sit on top of the Premier League table heading into this weekend and Klopp praised the manner in which Brendan Rodgers' side have started the season, despite suffering their own injury problems.

"Leicester showed not only last year how good they could be, but this year again," said Klopp.

"They changed their style slightly, maybe because of the injuries they had. They gave a good example of how to deal with an injury crisis.

"They are in a good moment and have a clear idea about how they want to play. It is a tough one.

"They are contenders for everything. They were last year for a long period and this year they are more experienced."

Jamie Vardy has been in free-scoring form for the Foxes, netting nine times in eight Premier League games.

When asked what makes Vardy so difficult to stop, Klopp replied: "His speed, first and foremost. It is incredible how he uses it. How he has developed his game over the years, he is a massive threat.

"He really gambles in a good way with the last line, taking a risk in these situations. His technical level is really good as well, not only his finishing.

"He's a proper player and it's always a challenge to defend him. The only way I know is to make sure he doesn't get the pass he wants. That means we have to defend all the others as well."

