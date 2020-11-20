Liverpool injury crisis: How will Jurgen Klopp's side cope against league leaders Leicester?

Vinny O'Connor joined the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast to assess Liverpool's growing injury list and how it will affect Jurgen Klopp's team selection and tactics against Leicester on Sunday.

The international break has done little to help Klopp's side. Joe Gomez suffered a serious knee injury, Jordan Henderson also picked up a knock on England duty and Mo Salah tested positive for coronavirus.

Liverpool

Leicester City Sunday 22nd November 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

That list of problems could barely come at a worse time for the Premier League champions, who face this season's early pace-setters Leicester live on Sky Sports Premier League this Sunday from 7pm; Kick-off at 7.15pm, with the Foxes on a six-game winning run.

Avoiding defeat would be enough for Liverpool to surpass their unbeaten home league run of 63 games, and Sky Sports News reporter O'Connor told the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast things may not be as bad as they seem given the club's recent run of results.

"Result-wise, Liverpool rattled off five straight wins before the Man City draw," he told the podcast. "They've only lost once all season, twice if you include the Arsenal penalty shoot-out in the League Cup.

"Even going back to that Aston Villa defeat, they had a full-strength side out. They've got the chance this weekend to go back to the top of the table, they're at home to Leicester, they've equalled the club-record 63 league games unbeaten at home. They've obviously been able to cope with the injuries they've picked up since the Villa game.

"There's an opportunity for those coming in, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are two who have risen to the challenge already this season, they've found a way to win, Jurgen Klopp has changed formation now and again but they've found a way to be consistent in their results.

"Yes injuries have impacted on them, but they have been able to utilise that squad and grind out those results which have kept them in contention."

Who will line up for Liverpool?

Liverpool could have their entire first-choice back four absent with Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold both missing games over the international break, and Van Dijk and Gomez already both ruled out with long-term injuries.

In attack, Salah looks set to miss out for the first time this season, having been absent for only four of Liverpool's league games since the start of 2018/19, giving Klopp a challenge in how to re-organise his front line - but with new arrival Diogo Jota in superb form.

"With Salah out, you might expect a return to the 4-3-3 but it depends on the injury situation around the club," said O'Connor.

"Liverpool will be looking to keep Jamie Vardy quiet, they haven't kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since the second week of the season, and we've seen what great form Vardy is in. If Fabinho is fit and comes in, that's a boost for Liverpool, but attack-wise how will they cope without Salah?

"Looking back at the Aston Villa game, and there was a feeling that missing Sadio Mane affected Liverpool quite a bit, and now what role will Diogo Jota play if he replaces him, and can they keep those kind of levels? We've asked the question of Klopp of whether he's now got a front four, and maybe this will give us some indication of whether that's the case."

Will injuries force Klopp's hand in January?

Klopp has previously bitten back at suggestions Liverpool should have added another centre-back in the summer after selling Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg, but with Gomez and Van Dijk both missing for at least most of the rest of the campaign, Liverpool are short on options in defence.

Even with that, O'Connor believes there is still no guarantee Klopp will add to his ranks at the back when the January transfer window comes around.

"On the face of it, we'd say they all need to bring players in!" he said. "But the noises coming out of Anfield, and Jurgen Klopp isn't one for normally dipping into the January window, is looking much the same as before. That said, they said they wouldn't do much business in the summer and ended up signing Alcantara and Jota.

"We've seen Kabak linked from Schalke, and I know it's stating the obvious but talking about Jurgen Klopp not generally bringing players in during January, he generally moves in the transfer market with a long-term plan. He's not one of these managers who goes for a kind of stop-gap measure. The one I can remember is Steven Caulker, when he came in on loan during a defensive crisis, and he ended up playing more as a centre-forward!

"The noises coming out of Anfield at the moment are that they won't do any business, but there's always that caveat that something might turn up and if they need to, they have the means to bring players in."

Liverpool set to be decimated against Leicester

Analysis by Sky Sports' Richard Morgan:

Liverpool will be without a whole host of first-team stars when they take on Premier League leaders Leicester at Anfield - live on Sky Sports - on Sunday night.

Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Rhys Williams are the latest players to join the club's lengthening injury list after picking up problems while away on international duty.

Henderson was withdrawn at half-time of England's 2-0 loss in Belgium on Sunday after experiencing tightness in a back muscle, while Robertson missed Scotland's 1-0 defeat to Slovakia earlier that day with a tight hamstring.

The Liverpool captain will now be assessed by the club's medical staff after returning early from the England camp, although Robertson played the entire 90 minutes of Scotland's 1-0 loss in Israel on Wednesday, and both players are expected to feature this weekend.

And Liverpool are also believed to be confident Williams will have recovered from the minor hip issue that saw the young central defender sent home from England U21 duty on Tuesday in time to be considered to face the Foxes.

However, one Liverpool player who will not be lining up against Brendan Rodgers's side on Sunday is top scorer Mohamed Salah, who tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Egypt on Friday, before returning another positive test on Wednesday that is expected to rule the forward out of the club's next three matches.

All of which adds to the current problems facing manager Jurgen Klopp, who has already lost centre-backs Virgin van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term knee injuries, while Liverpool's defence will also be missing regular right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold due to a calf strain sustained in their last league outing at Man City.

Meanwhile, Klopp may even be unable to use versatile holding midfielder Fabinho as cover in defence against Leicester, with the Brazilian still recovering from the hamstring strain he picked up against FC Midtjylland at the end of October.

Midfield is also a problem area for the German, with summer signing Thiago Alcantara still suffering the after-effects from the knee injury he sustained against Everton on October 17, although there is hope the playmaker may be fit enough to play some part against the Foxes.

However, the same cannot be said of fellow midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who injured his knee in pre-season training at the end of August and is still yet to resume training.

