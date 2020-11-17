Mohamed Salah tests positive for coronavirus again

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has returned another positive test for coronavirus, the Egyptian Football Association has confirmed.

The governing body said a medical swab taken from the 28-year-old came back again as positive on Wednesday, which is expected to rule the player out of Liverpool's match with Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Salah, who initially tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, has missed Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo on Saturday and Tuesday.

"Today, Mohamed Salah, the star of the national team and the English club Liverpool, made a new swab to detect the Covid-19 virus, but its result was positive," a statement from the Egyptian FA read.

UK government coronavirus rules dictate individuals must undergo a 10-day isolation period after a positive test.

