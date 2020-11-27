Premier League clubs confirm plans for return of fans in December

Liverpool will restrict their ticket allocation for the Premier League visit of Wolves on December 6 to supporters from within the city's region.

The Premier League champions are one of 10 Premier League sides in tier two areas, where up to 2,000 people are allowed at outdoor sports venues after lockdown in England ends on December 2.

The other 10 clubs are all in tier three, where no fans are allowed.

The Kop will be closed for next month's home game against Wolves, with all fans to be housed in Anfield's Main Stand.

The club say a minimum of 75 per cent of the 2,000 tickets available for the fixture will be used for general admission, with the remaining tickets going allocated to hospitality supporters, players and to meet contractual obligations.

The plans need final approval by the Council's Ground Safety Advisory Group next week, with Premier League clubs also due to vote on a favourable return of fans on December 3.

Where fans will return to Premier League grounds The five Premier League matches that will be allowed to host 2,000 fans on the weekend of December 5 and 6 are: Liverpool v Wolves Tottenham v Arsenal Chelsea v Leeds West Ham v Man United Brighton v Southampton

Supporters must abide by a new supporter code of conduct and complete a health declaration questionnaire before purchasing a ticket, if successful in the ballot.

Fans are also encouraged to take a coronavirus test ahead of the game against Wolves, with a nearby mass testing centre to remain open on match days.

Tottenham to host 2,000 fans for north London derby

Meanwhile, Tottenham have also confirmed plans for 2,000 fans to attend the north London derby against Arsenal next month.

Image: The north London derby is set to be the first match at Tottenham's stadium to host fans since March

The match on December 6, live on Sky Sports, will be the first to be played in front of spectators at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Norwich on March 4.

The club said they will run a ballot of season ticket holders and executive members in order to allocate the tickets.

Arsenal will become the first Premier League team to welcome fans back into their stadium when they host Rapid Vienna in the Europa League next Thursday.

4:04 Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains how the tier system will work with regards to the return of fans to football stadiums

The first Premier League fixture to welcome fans could be West Ham's home fixture against Manchester United at the London Stadium on 5 December, before Chelsea take on Leeds later that day.

Fans of tier two clubs living in tier three areas should not attend matches. Football matches are not deemed to be 'essential reasons' for travel from tier three.

Those living in tier two can travel to a game in a tier one area, although there are currently no Premier League clubs in a tier one zone.

What have other clubs revealed?

Brighton - 2000 tickets will be made available to Brighton season-ticket holders and 1901 Club members for their Premier League fixture against Southampton on December 7.

Priority windows for the ballot will be published at approximately 5pm on Friday.

Everton - Ticket ballot will only be open to season ticket and hospitality members.

Eligible fans will be contacted shortly with details of the process for the next game at Goodison Park against Chelsea on December 12.